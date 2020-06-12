ALMA — Doors to the Lower Republican Natural Resources District office in Alma have reopened to the public.
In his report for Tuesday’s LRNRD Board meeting, General Manager Todd Siel said state-directed COVID-19 health care measures are in place.
Field staff members have personal protective equipment available when working with the public outside of the office and masks are available at the front desk for use by the public for individual business or meetings.
Siel told the Hub that people wanting to do business with secretaries at LRNRD field offices, which are in county U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service offices, need to call first because NRCS is under federal rules and being “really cautious” about reopening.
“It just varies by county and COVID-19 (levels),” he said about individual NRCS offices being in different phases of reopening.
In another report, the board was reminded that the Trailblazer RC&D, a seven-county south-central Nebraska resources conservation and development organization, has scheduled for next week four public electronics recycling events within the LRNRD. Siel said it will include such things as cellphones, TVs, computers components and printers.
The two in Hub Territory will be June 19 — from 8 a.m. to noon at John and South streets in Alma and 1-5 p.m. at the fairgrounds in Franklin.
Siel noted that releases of Harlan County Lake water to fill downstream irrigation canals may start next week.
There have been no releases for the past two weeks, he said, which allowed the lake to rise to approximately one foot into the conservation pool. That’s slightly more than what is considered a full lake.
On another water issue, Siel told the Hub the board is starting discussions about plans for Republican River tributary watersheds to ensure the LRNRD can meet its Republican River Compact compliance responsibilities into the future.
He said the planning process will look at possible water conservation and streamflow enhancements with a particular focus on dealing with future drought events.
“We’re always looking to the future,” Siel said, knowing there are cycles of wet and dry times. “... We’ve been on this merry-go-round long enough to know.”