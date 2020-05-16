ALMA — Work continues on a project to allow Lower Republican Natural Resources District irrigators to access on phones and computers real-time information about their irrigation allocation balances.
At Thursday’s LRNRD meeting, board members were updated on staff work to connect mechanical flowmeters to remote devices. It’s an ongoing pilot project in Harlan County funded by a Water Smart grant of approximately $54,000 from the federal Bureau of Reclamation.
LRNRD Assistant Manager Scott Dicke said mechanical flowmeters are required in the district and, unlike electronic meters, need special technology added to allow remote data access.
Dicke and General Manager Todd Siel also reported that Harlan County Reservoir is 100 percent full. April inflows averaged 219 cubic feet per second and releases averaged 237 cfs.
Federal Bureau of Reclamation numbers indicate the lake is storing nearly 35,435 acre-feet more water than at this time last year.
Other reports Thursday included:
- More than 100,000 conservation trees and shrubs were sold this year.
- LRNRD water resource technicians have completed spring measurements of groundwater levels, which appear to be higher across the district — all of Furnas, Harlan and Franklin counties, and parts of Webster and Nuckolls counties.
- District Conservationist Jerald Kovarik of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service said NRCS offices still are operating by appointment only, with customer contacts by phone or email.
He also said Aaron Herring, a former technical service provider for Pheasants Forever, is the new NRCS oil conservationist in the Alma field office.