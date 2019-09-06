KEARNEY — The Parkinson’s meeting for this month will be 2-3 p.m. Monday at First United Methodist Church, 4500 Linden Drive. Meetings are open to anyone with movement disorders and their caregivers.
The group will host Matt Lewis, a physical therapist at New West. Following a short exercise session, he will present the LSVT Big, a program that is designed specifically for treating a person who has Parkinson’s.
The Parkinson’s Support Group will not meet in October, as the Parkinson’s Symposium in Omaha is scheduled for that day. Call Theresa Harris at 308-224-9908 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.