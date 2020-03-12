KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is set to announce a new public-private partnership with a Nebraska investor that will bring a $48 million housing project to University Village.
A news conference about the project is set for 8:15 a.m. Monday in the Village Flats Apartments lobby, 2201 University Drive.
UNK Chancellor Doug Kristensen, investor and real estate developer Scott Rief of Grand Island and University of Nebraska President Ted Carter will make statements and answer questions about the project.
According to a media advisory, the housing development will be built in four phases, with the first including 86 units, a clubhouse, outdoor swimming pool, indoor and outdoor gyms, carriage house, attached garages and courtyard.
Initial construction will include five buildings — including a mix of apartments and townhomes — and two 10-plex units.
The $14 million first phase also will include a 5,000-square-foot retail space with a restaurant planned as the anchor business.