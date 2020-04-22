HOLDREGE — The Operation Magic Multiplier is not taking any additional applications for reimbursement after an amazing response from consumers to purchase gift cards from local businesses affected by the state’s mandatory health directives.
The day following the first disbursement of nearly $53,000 to at least 63 Phelps County businesses, the number of applications received had exceeded the remaining funds available. Phelps County Development Corporation allocated $75,000 from other budgeted activities to support and protect local businesses by matching gift card purchases dollar-for-dollar.
PCDC will process the remaining requests for reimbursement in the order received with checks being processed on May 1. The requests will exceed the amount available, so additional preference will be given to those companies that did not receive funding in the first cycle.
Gift card dollar-for-dollar match was consumer purchases of $75,000 with a PCDC match of $75,000 equaling $150,000 to local businesses. PCDC digital development grants to date equal $8,000.