KEARNEY — Six times as many Buffalo County residents are likely to cast their ballots by mail in the May 12 primary election than at any time before, predicts Election Commissioner Lisa Poff.
She also forecasts thousands more voters will participate in the election, which could be the largest since she joined the office 23 years ago. “This is going to be one of our highest voter turnouts ever in a primary.”
Last month, at a cost of $11,000, the election commissioner mailed postcards to ask voters if they want ballots they can mail in, and the response was resounding.
So far, the election commissioner has processed 3,100 requests for early voting ballots that may be mailed in — “but there still is three days worth of mail on the counter to be processed” — a stack tall enough that it could double the 3,100 requests the office already has received.
That means 6,200 or so Buffalo County residents likely will vote by mail in the primary election, compared to the average of 800 to 1,000 for early voting.
Currently, Buffalo County has about 30,000 registered voters, so with the coronavirus pandemic increasing the health risks associated with in-person voting, the shift to vote-by-mail is welcomed, Poff said, especially among many of Buffalo County’s poll workers. She estimates 80 percent are age 65 or older, which means they are high-risk for getting infected by the virus.
“We have more people quitting than we have calling in to say they’ll work,” Poff said about the growing poll worker shortage.
It takes about 170 poll workers for Buffalo County to conduct an election, but because of COVID-19 concerns, Buffalo County’s poll worker numbers are shrinking.
“They’re scared,” Poff said. “We normally have five to six people per precinct. We have 29 precincts, which means we need around 170 workers.”
Poff said last week she had 130 signed up, but that number likely is shrinking because so many poll workers are 65 or older and at high risk. “If the virus gets worse, they won’t work.”
Poff asked members of 10 Kearney service clubs to consider becoming poll workers, but the response was minimal. Pay for poll workers and inspectors ranges from $9.25 to $9.75 per hour. People interested in becoming a poll worker must be a resident and registered voter of the county where they are working and cannot be a candidate. Poff may be reached by email at elections@buffalocounty.ne.gov.
There still is time to request an early ballot. The last day election commissioners can accept a request for a ballot to be mailed out is May 1. Poff said voters don’t even need a form. All that’s required is that the request is in writing.
The election commissioner must receive completed early voting ballots by 8 p.m. May 12, the date of the primary election. Poff said that for voters who wait until the last minute, she recommends not mailing their vote because it might not be delivered in time. Instead, there’s a drop box in the horseshoe parking lot on the west side of the courthouse.
An important deadline is April 24. Mail-in voter registrations must be postmarked no later than that date. Registration is necessary for new voters and for voters who change their party affiliation or home address.