KEARNEY — A man was taken into custody Friday afternoon after allegedly assaulting a woman, threatening a man with a knife and barricading himself inside an apartment.
Around 1:30 p.m. neighbors of an apartment complex at 50 Plaza Boulevard called Kearney police to report a loud verbal dispute, said Jason Koetters a Kearney Police Department lieutenant. When officers arrived a witness told police a man had been at the apartment earlier to check on a female resident who failed to show up for work earlier in the day.
The two males argued, Koetters said, and the suspect brandished a knife, allegedly threatening to kill the other male. A short time later the suspect put the knife down and barricaded himself inside the apartment while the second man picked up the knife and fled the scene.
Police tried to make contact with the man but were unsuccessful. KPD forced their way into the apartment where the man was taken into custody. The man was arrested and jailed on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic third-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony and felony terroristic threats.
The second man was not cited in the incident, Koetters said. The knife was seized and placed into evidence.
