KEARNEY — A man being sought by law enforcement during the weekend in Dawson County has been apprehended.
Dawson County Sheriff’s Office authorities arrested Shawn Erpelding around 8:30 a.m. today near the Darr interchange, according to DCSO's Facebook page.
The arrest was made with assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol and the Cozad Police Department. Additional information was unavailable at press time.
Erpelding was wanted after a DCSO deputy stopped to assist a stranded vehicle on Interstate 80 around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. A male, later identified as Erpelding, ran from the scene toward the Platte River.
Erpelding was believed to be armed.