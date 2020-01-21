KEARNEY — Formal charges have been filed against a Kearney man who barricaded himself in a garage late Sunday night and started a small fire.
Darrin Gable, 30, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony attempted first-degree arson, and obstructing an officer and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, in the incident.
Around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Kearney Police Department officers were called to a townhouse in the 4800 block of 10th Avenue in northwest Kearney for an adult male who was armed with a knife and had barricaded himself in a garage.
Police contacted the man, identified as Gable, by phone. He said he was trying to light gas on fire, that he was armed with a knife and would harm anyone who tried to approach him, records indicate.
Officers made contact with a woman and two children at the house, and escorted them away from the residence to a safe location, said a KPD news release.
Gable allegedly lit magazine papers on fire with a lighter inside the garage. The Kearney/Buffalo County Emergency Services Team (SWAT) entered the garage where Gable continued to not comply with officers’ orders, court records say, by running behind a vehicle and obstacles inside the garage.
Gable was tased and injured by a less-lethal beanbag round from KPD, then apprehended. A small fire he started was also extinguished.
He was transported to a Kearney hospital where he was treated for injuries to his hand and later arrested.
He is being held at the Buffalo County Jail on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in February.
