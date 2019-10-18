KEARNEY — A former Kearney man convicted of being involved in a March robbery of an elderly Harlan County couple now is accused of selling drugs near a Kearney school.
Jake A. George, 22, of Lincoln is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony distribution of ecstasy, marijuana and concentrated cannabis, all within 1,000 feet of Zion Lutheran School, 2421 Ave. C, on Oct. 10. He was arrested that day and is being held at the Buffalo County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Court records detailing the alleged incident are sealed and not public. George is scheduled to appear in court later this month.
According to court records from the robbery case, George was free on bond from his Harlan County charges when the alleged drug offenses occurred.
On March 11, an elderly Harlan County couple was robbed at gunpoint at 7:30 a.m. at their house along Highway 136 between Oxford and Orleans. The suspects, later identified as George, Davontay Wilcox, 26; Brock Teel, 29; Rylie Bryson, 19; and Damecius Grigsby, 23, all of Kearney, allegedly forced their way into the house, confronted the couple and stole collectible coins, $1,000 and a cell phone. George was convicted in Harlan County District Court of felony robbery and misdemeanor criminal mischief in the incident. He is scheduled to be sentenced in November.
Cases against Wilcox, Teel, Bryson and Grigsby are all pending
On Tuesday, George’s bond was revoked and Terri Harder, Harlan County District Court Judge, ordered him returned to the Harlan County Jail.
