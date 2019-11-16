KEARNEY — A Kearney man is facing a cocaine distribution charge after allegedly driving with a suspended license.
Daniel J. Rodriguez, 30, of Kearney is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and distribution of cocaine, both felonies; driving under suspension, a misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, an infraction. He was arrested Nov. 8 following a traffic stop for speeding in Kearney and the alleged substance was found.
Court records outline the cases against him:
Around 9:15 p.m. Nov. 8 a Kearney Police Department officer clocked a vehicle traveling 46 mph in a 35-mph zone in the 3200 block of Second Avenue. The officer followed the car around the block and saw the driver making movement toward the car’s center console.
The vehicle stopped at 32nd Street and Third Avenue, and the officer identified Rodriguez as the driver and as someone he knew from prior contact. The officer also was aware Rodriguez was on probation and had recently had his driver’s license suspended.
Rodriguez was placed in the back of the officer’s cruiser and the officer searched the car.
Seized from the car was a plastic grocery bag that had a measuring cup inside with a white powdery substance on it. There was also a digital scale with a white powdery substance on it and a pink eyeglass case with a clear sandwich bag containing a white powdery substance inside, believed to be cocaine.
Four smaller cellophane bags also were seized. In all police seized 28.46 grams, or just more than 1 ounce, of suspected cocaine from the vehicle.
A police database search revealed Rodriguez had a suspended driver’s license with four prior driving under suspension convictions.
Rodriguez was arrested, and late Friday remained at the Buffalo County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court in December.
The suspected drugs will be sent to the Nebraska State Patrol Crime Lab for positive identification.
