KEARNEY — A judge has ordered a Kearney man to have a psychological evaluation after being convicted of stalking a woman and intimidating members of her family.
Kirk D. Robinson, 45, pleaded no contest last week in Buffalo County District Court to stalking the woman, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, all felonies, between April 15 and Oct. 29, 2018. In exchange for his pleas three other district court charges were dismissed along with a county court case and a Keith County case.
Judge Ryan Carson accepted Robinson’s plea and ordered the Nebraska State Probation Department to do a presentence investigation report. Findings of that report — including background information on a defendant, family and criminal history, employment history and a substance abuse evaluation — will help the judge issue an appropriate sentence.
Sentencing will be in November. He faces three to 55 years in prison.
Robinson remains at the Buffalo County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
In September 2018, the victim received a text message from Robinson that showed GPS locations with start and stop times she had made on Aug. 30-31. The woman also received several additional messages from Robinson saying he had been tracking her location.
A police investigation of Robinson’s bank account revealed he bought $1,475 of surveillance equipment between Aug. 26 and Sept. 15, 2018, which included GPS tracking devices, hidden cameras made to look like smoke detectors and various other mobile battery-operated cameras that can be viewed over Wi-Fi or a cellular network.
The security company provided Buffalo County sheriff’s deputies with the GPS tracking history, which showed locations and addresses consistent with the victim’s travel routes.
On Oct. 3, the victim filed for a domestic abuse protection order in Buffalo County District Court against Robinson after receiving additional threatening phone calls and texts. Judge John Marsh granted the protection order Oct. 5.
On Oct. 16, an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms received a phone call from a number belonging to Robinson. The caller, who asked to remain anonymous, wanted to report a revolver being illegally concealed in a pickup in western Nebraska.
On Oct. 18, the father of the victim’s son reported to police finding a typed note about the need to remove a vehicle from Kearney, taped to the door of his house in western Nebraska.
On Oct. 20, the father of the victim reported to Kearney police that he found a sawed-off shotgun under the seat of his pickup that didn’t belong to him. The preceding night, the vehicle had been parked at a Kearney bar.
After the weapon was discovered, records say, the Kearney/Buffalo County 911 Communications Center received a report from a caller wanting to remain anonymous reporting a sawed-off shotgun with the serial number scratched off was under the seat of a pickup parked at a Kearney business. The phone number belonged to Robinson.
When police went to the Kearney bar to investigate, no weapon was found inside the pickup.
The same day, the mother of the victim living in western Nebraska reported finding a revolver in her pickup.
According to records, Verizon Wireless confirmed the cellphone number belonged to Robinson. Cellphone records also show Robinson left Kearney on Oct. 18 and headed toward western Nebraska, returning to Kearney later that day.
On Oct. 28, the victim saw Robinson drive by her father’s house northwest of Kearney. The following day, she again saw Robinson drive by her father’s house where she had parked her vehicle.
Video surveillance from the house captured Robinson driving by the house, records show.
A short time after Robinson drove by, a KPD officer contacted him. Robinson had a key fob to the victim’s vehicle in his possession. Reportedly, Robinson set off the victim’s car alarm with the fob.
He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and a protection order violation.
Records say that during his arrest, Robinson questioned the officers on scene if they had arrested the father for possessing a sawed-off shotgun with the serial numbers scratched off.
Robinson posted bond and was released from jail Oct. 29. Later that night, court records say, Robinson again was observed driving by the house of the victim’s father. The incident again was captured on video surveillance.
On Oct. 30, the ATF agent received another call from Robinson, who said he has many firearms at his house and had begun to keep a pistol nearby. Records say police have observed numerous video surveillance cameras mounted on the outside of Robinson’s house.
A friend of Robinson’s reported receiving a text message Nov. 15 from Robinson. According to records, the message said, “Whatever doesn’t kill me better start running.” Court records indicate a composed message that states: “You have no idea the anger I have in me now. The honorable John Marsh is going to find out who I am.”
Another line of text says, “And by the time I get done suing this town and county, I’ll be called eccentric.”
