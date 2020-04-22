LEXINGTON — A former Lexington man accused of sexually assaulting a child at a Lexington day care was sentenced to five to eight years in prison.
According to court records, Lane Wecker, 21, of Vermillion, S.D., was sentenced Monday in Dawson County District Court on the following convictions:
- Four to six years in prison for felony attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child, which occurred in September 2018.
- One to two years in prison for felony assault by a confined person, which occurred in August 2019.
- Five years probation for felony assault by a confined person, which occurred in January 2020.
Wecker received 243 days credit for time already served. He began his prison sentence Monday.
Court records say Wecker also must register as a sex offender.
He pleaded guilty to all of his charges in March. In exchange for his pleas, the court reduced the attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child charge from first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Court records outline the case against Wecker:
Wecker, formerly of Lexington, was accused of sexually penetrating a 4-year-old girl while he was watching her at an in-home day care between September and October 2018. The incident was reported to law enforcement in August 2019.
Wecker had moved to South Dakota after the incident.
He was arrested in August 2019 and since had been incarcerated at the Dawson County Jail where he “intentionally, knowingly or recklessly caused bodily injury” to one inmate in August 2019 and another inmate in January 2020.
@erikadpritchard