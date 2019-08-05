MINDEN — Alcohol is believed to be involved in a early Sunday morning crash where a Hastings man was ejected from a vehicle that was struck by an Amtrak train at Minden.
Around 2:15 a.m. two people were in a Honda Pilot traveling through Minden at the Colorado Street intersection. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, they fell asleep in the sport utility vehicle and when they woke up they were on the Burlington Northern tracks about 100 yards east of the nearest intersection.
The driver, Zachary Osgood, 29, of Hastings called for help to pull the vehicle off the tracks, said a NSP news release. As subjects were trying to free the vehicle a train approached and hit the SUV as the train was traveling 75 mph.
The train pushed the SUV, causing it to catch fire. Osgood was ejected and later transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan. He was listed in critical condition.
The passenger was not in the SUV at the time it was struck.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, the news release said. The investigation continues so details of the accident are not all available at this time.