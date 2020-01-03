KEARNEY — A man was jailed Thursday accused of taking a Lincoln woman’s car, and possessing a stolen handgun.
On Thursday morning a woman reported her black Honda Civic had been stolen in Lincoln. The car was entered into the national police database, along with the man’s identity.
The man also was listed as being in danger because he had made statements about hurting himself if contacted by law enforcement, said Tony Cordova, Kearney Police Department investigations sergeant. The woman and the man were prior acquaintances, according to law enforcement.
The Nebraska State Patrol tracked the man’s cellphone to north Kearney, Cordova said, where police searched for the car. The man eventually was located inside the car in an apartment complex parking lot at 11th Street and Fourth Avenue.
After a brief negotiation the man was taken into custody, Cordova said.
Sign up for Kearney Hub news alerts
The man was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property, and possession of a stolen handgun after an unloaded pink handgun was found inside the car following a search.
Late this morning the man was being held at the Buffalo County Jail waiting his initial court appearance.
@HubChic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.