LEXINGTON — A former Lexington man accused of sexually assaulting a child at a Lexington day care pleaded guilty Monday.
Lane Wecker, 21, of Vermillion, S.D., pleaded guilty in Dawson County District Court to felony attempted first-degree sexual assault of a child. Court records indicate the charge was reduced from felony first-degree sexual assault of a child in a plea Monday.
Sentencing will be April 20. Wecker faces up to 20 years in prison.
Court records outline the case against Wecker:
Wecker, formerly of Lexington, was accused of sexually penetrating a 4-year-old girl while he was watching her at an in-home day care between September 2018 and October 2018. The incident was reported to law enforcement in August 2019.
Wecker had moved to South Dakota after the incident.
He was arrested in August and since has been incarcerated at the Dawson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
@erikadpritchard