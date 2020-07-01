KEARNEY — A social media post about his criminal act has led to the arrest of a Kearney man for robbing a pizza delivery driver.
Jamiee Raymond Terell Williams, 26, of Kearney was arrested Tuesday on a Buffalo County warrant for felony robbery and using a weapon to commit a felony in the June 24 incident. He is accused of robbing a Domino’s pizza delivery driver of $64, then making a post on Snapchat wearing similar clothing to that of the robbery suspect.
Williams also is known in court records as Jamiee Ramone Williams.
Court records outline the case against him:
Around 8:26 p.m. June 24 Kearney police were called to the area of Boa Drive No. 6 in northeast Kearney where a 32-year-old man reported being robbed as he tried to make a delivery. According to the Kearney Police Department, the customer wouldn’t open the door, and as the delivery man returned to his vehicle an unknown Black man approached him with a handgun, demanded money and took $64 in cash.
The delivery driver gave police a description of the suspect, which included the suspect being between ages 20 and 25, and 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-11. At the time of the robbery the suspect was wearing a white muscle shirt, dark colored pants, a dark colored baseball cap and a dark colored bandanna on his face that he had pulled up to cover his mouth.
The suspect had long hair to the middle of his back in a dreadlocks style.
Police received information from a Kearney business that believed one of its employees by the name of Jamiee Williams had posted a Snapchat photo of himself wearing a white muscle tank top, a black bandanna on his face with a dark colored hat. Williams is described as a Black man with dreadlock style hair that extends past his shoulders.
The Snapchat caption on the photo read, “Hit dis lick right quick.” According to court records, “Hit a lick,” is slang for robbery or to obtain money illegally.
Records say the person who placed the order identified himself as “Ja Mal,” and initially asked if the delivery driver could provide change for a $100. When a Domino’s employee said the driver couldn’t break large bills, the caller asked if the driver could break a $50, which the employee told the caller that he could.
Police traced the phone number that placed the pizza order and records indicate the number was issued to a James Williams.
The Kearney business also provided police with Jamiee Williams’ cellphone number, which matched the number that placed the pizza order to Domino’s.
Late this morning Williams was being held at the Buffalo County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
@HubChic