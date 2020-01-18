KEARNEY — Reconstruction of a sanitary sewer manhole in south-central Kearney will begin Tuesday and, weather permitting, will be completed by Jan. 27, according to an announcement by the city of Kearney and Midlands Contracting.
John Grimes, the city’s water operations supervisor, said the manhole is on 13th Street near the American Legion Hall between Central Avenue and Avenue A. The manhole is beginning to deteriorate, so it must be rebuilt.
While the reconstruction is underway, some traffic will be affected.
- 13th Street will be closed to traffic from Central Avenue to Avenue A.
- Access to and from alleyways, north and south, will be closed at 13th Street.
- Traffic on Central Avenue and Avenue A will be reduced to one lane.
- Northbound traffic on Central Avenue will yield to oncoming southbound traffic.
- On Avenue A, southbound traffic will need to yield to northbound traffic.
City officials request that motorists stay alert near any construction area, plan ahead for delays or consider taking an alternate route.