Multiple school districts in Hub Territory will be closed March 16-20 in an effort to stop potential spread of the coronavirus.
The following school districts have extended their spring breaks, starting Monday, March 16 due to the coronavirus:
- Kearney Catholic High School
- Zion Lutheran School (Kearney)
- Faith Christian School (Kearney)
- Ravenna Public Schools
- Elm Creek Public Schools
- Shelton Public Schools
- Grand Island Public Schools
- Hastings Public Schools
- Central Community College
Lexington Public Schools will close until further notice starting Tuesday.
The University of Nebraska at Kearney, as of Thursday, will continue classes the week before spring break, and suspend in-person classes after the end of the scheduled break, March 29.
This list will be kept updated as other local schools or district make announcements.