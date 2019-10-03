My favorite day at The World Theatre is an easy call.
In the early afternoon of Aug. 18, 2018, I married my lovely wife Nicole on The World stage. It was an amazing setting for a perfect day. Bryce Jensen, The World’s executive director, performed the ceremony.
We wanted a unique venue and researched many places, but the theater seemed like a perfect fit. We had a small group of family and friends attend. I’ll never forget watching Nicole walk down the “aisle” through the auditorium and to the stage.
After the ceremony we raised the screen and had tables set up for a lunch on the stage. That night, many of our family members and friends, along with their children, attended the movie.
At the grand opening of the theater in 2012, Alexander Payne said he believes the old movie houses are like churches. I agree. It’s a great place for people to gather and contribute to a community’s well-being.
Growing up in Kearney and being a lifelong movie buff, I’ve been a fan of The World since grade school. I’m proud to help keep The World Theatre an essential part of our town for generations to come.
That was my favorite day at The World Theatre and my favorite day ever.
