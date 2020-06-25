KEARNEY — The transition of the Hy-Vee Market Grille continued this week with the addition of a Wahlburgers sign on the outside of the building at 5212 Third Ave.
The changeout from Market Grille to Wahlburgers is supposed to be complete in late July. When it’s open, Wahlburgers will provide its diners with a casual, counter-service restaurant.
Wahlburgers was created by chef Paul Wahlberg along with two of his brothers, actors Mark and Donnie, offering a lighter and heartier menu in a casual, music-filled atmosphere, Hy-Vee’s website said. A majority of the sauces and menu items are house-made.
Wahlburgers are family-friendly restaurants that offer signature and speciality burgers, sandwiches, salads, a kid’s menu and a full bar.
The Kearney restaurant is one of the 26 Market Grilles that are transitioning to Wahlburgers, according to an earlier Hub report.
Hy-Vee said in March the company’s plans to partner with Wahlburgers to build, own and operate 26 of the restaurants in seven Midwestern states, becoming the brand’s largest single franchise.