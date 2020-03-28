LEXINGTON — A Mason City man who was seen by law enforcement sexually assaulting a woman faces up to 51 years in prison.
According to court records, David Boyles, 56, of Mason City pleaded no contest to felony first-degree sexual assault and misdemeanor violation of a domestic protection order earlier this month in Dawson County District Court.
A no contest plea is neither an admittance nor denial of guilt, but is treated the same as a guilty plea.
In exchange for Boyles’ plea, the court dropped the following charges: felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief, property damage of $500 or less.
He is scheduled to be sentenced May 4 in Dawson County District Court.
Court records outline the case against Boyles:
Dawson County dispatch received a call on the afternoon of Oct. 12 about a man assaulting a woman, whom she had a protection order against, at an Eddyville house. Dispatch reported to a nearby deputy that they could hear a scuffle and a woman struggling.
When the deputy arrived at the house, they observed a broken-out front window. The deputy then entered the house, announced their presence and reportedly heard a woman screaming in a back bedroom.
When the deputy walked into the bedroom, they had seen Boyles on top of the female with his pants and boxers down and sexually assaulting the woman.
The deputy then drew their weapon and ordered Boyles to move away from the woman. When Boyles refused, the deputy drew a taser and again ordered Boyles to move away from the woman.
Boyles then “crouched down,” and the deputy helped him to the ground where he was cuffed. Boyles reportedly appeared to be intoxicated.
