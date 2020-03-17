KEARNEY — Effective immediately, all public Masses and other communal celebrations are temporarily suspended throughout the Diocese of Grand Island, which include Kearney, Grand Island, Hastings and all of central Nebraska.
This includes public funeral services, weddings, Lenten Penance services, confirmations, retreats, parish missions, or the Chrism Mass until further notice.
“These are very difficult measures because of how important our sacramental life is to us,” Bishop Joseph G. Hannefelt said.
Burials or cremations can take place with only the closest relatives present, up to 10 people. Later, a memorial Mass or service for the deceased may be scheduled.
Weddings may be celebrated with the bride and groom, two witnesses, and their parents, as long as 10 or fewer people are in attendance. A full reception can be held later.
Catholic churches will remain open from sunrise into the evening for daily private prayer.
Masses will be televised on EWTN.
Announcements will be made shortly regarding events for Palm Sunday April 5, Holy Week and Easter April 12.
Visit www.gidiocese.org for updates.