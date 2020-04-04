KEARNEY — Mayor Stan Clouse on Friday urged Kearney residents to watch out for themselves and for the people around them because the worst of the COVID-19 crisis is yet to come.
“We’re still a couple of weeks out for the wave. It’s getting real,” Clouse said during a special City Council meeting Friday.
“We need to make sure that we’re doing everything to the best of our ability,” Clouse said. “Be positive and do the best we can, and we’ll get through it.”
During Friday’s meeting, the City Council acknowledged that COVID-19 likely will reduce city revenues, especially the $12 million in sales tax revenues that normally pay for streets.
Anticipating slow times for retailers will translate into lower sales tax collections for the city, the council voted to shelve several major street projects totaling $5.9 million. They include structural repairs to the Second Avenue overpass, reconstruction of 11 blocks of Avenue N in east Kearney and a four-block section of 31st Street in central Kearney east of CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Following the vote to cancel the street construction, the mayor said the COVID-19 crisis is forcing the city to address “uncertainty and challenges like we’ve not seen before.”
He said the city’s finances are strong — “we have several million dollars for situations like this” — and that the administration is evaluating operations to ensure services can be delivered safely.
He said the city will continue supporting the Hot Meals USA program that surpassed the 12,000-meal mark this week since the start of the crisis. So far the city has contributed $30,000 to Hot Meals, which delivers food to shut-ins and others in need.
Clouse said it’s time to be a good neighbor.
“We can reach out to those we know who are high risk and isolated. It’s challenging being inside all of the time.”
City Manager Michael Morgan said City Hall is working with people who cannot pay their utility bills so they’re not shut off.
Chief of Police Bryan Waugh said the Kearney Police Department is working with businesses so they can operate safely by helping customers with social distancing.
Clouse urged Kearney residents to fight COVID-19. “We can do our part by staying home, washing our hands and keeping our distance.”
Councilman Randy Buschkoetter said he’s concerned that some Kearney residents, who are developmentally disabled, are spending more time in isolation than they’re used to. “They may not be getting services as much as they have.”
Councilwoman Tami James Moore, who echoed Clouse, said she believes the worst of COVID-19 is on its way.
“I hope the citizens realize we have tough times ahead, but we have grit and we can get through it,” Moore said.