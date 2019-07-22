PLEASANTON — McKenna Darby is an outdoors kind of girl and knows she always will be.
An interest in shooting sports, hunting, fishing and camping runs through generations of her family. During the past four years, it has been the focus of her 4-H activities as a member of the River’s Edge Outdoorsmen 4-H Club.
The club was chartered in January 2015.
McKenna’s parents Jim and Heidi Darby, and Doug Smith are the co-leaders. McKenna, 17, a Pleasanton High School senior, is club president and a member-helper.
She said approximately 50 club members, including some from other counties, are involved in some element of the archery and firearms shooting sports, and other outdoor activities.
“Education is one of the main things 4-H is built on. That and fun,” she added with a smile.
She competes in high school speech events and is a mat maid for the wrestling team. However, McKenna admits that “shooting pretty much takes over my time” for activities.
She also works part time at Menard’s in Kearney and is a partner with Breanne Zimmer of Pleasanton in the Little Bit Horse Lessons business.
McKenna also has been busy the last several months preparing county fair entries.
At this week’s Buffalo County Fair, she will display in the Extension Building a refinished gun stock for the .22 rifle she uses in silhouette shooting events.
She competed in the 4-H horse show and entered pies and a cake at the July 6-10 fair in Boone County, where her mother’s family lives.
At the 2018 Buffalo County Fair, she entered a shooting target stand that featured bowling pins. McKenna said her brother, Clayton, 20, exhibited a wood and metal firearms show box two years ago.
River’s Edge activities
The River’s Edge Outdoorsmen Club has monthly meetings and special events focused on practical hunting and fishing skills, understanding the outdoor world and survival skills.
“You learn how to make a fire, catch a fish and gut the fish, know your (wildlife) animals, berries to eat and how to put up a tent, which we did in a race,” McKenna said about some hands-on activities at 4-H club events.
“Knowing what’s around you is one of the key things for surviving,” she continued. “Having water ... and first aid. We go over that.”
Shooting practice is once a week. For McKenna, that includes archery, .22 rifle and pistol and a muzzleloading shotgun. There are targets and 3-D events that feature different hunting scenarios, she said.
“There’s always something for someone ... There are many things you can do, even if you don’t have the background,” she added.
Bonuses of club membership and 4-H competitions include making new friends. “That’s a good thing about a club, having friends and a support group,” McKenna said.
The competitor
McKenna describes herself as a “competitor,” which is why she enjoys shooting competitions on the county, state and national levels. “I’m competitive with everything — biggest deer, more fish, shooting,” she said.
The Buffalo County 4-H shooting sports events were .22 rifle last fall, shotgun at the end of May, archery on June 23 and 3-D events on June 30.
McKenna has competed in shotgun events on the state level at the Heartland Shooting Sports Park in Grand Island twice. “It’s awesome,” she said, noting that the top four in each shooting sports event qualify for national 4-H competition.
She qualified for nationals — also at the Grand Island range — for the first time in 2017 in the muzzleloader category.
In 2018, McKenna competed in the national hunting skills contest. That required studying a 300-page wildlife education book, she said, because there was no way to know what would be on the test. It also involved wildlife identification.
McKenna explained that a national competitor is limited to one discipline per year and may compete in each discipline only once in a 4-H career. 4-H’ers can compete as many times as they want in events at the state level, but they have advancement limits based on the national rules.
Family outdoor ties
Her family influences start with her dad. He and his 11 siblings grew up hunting and fishing for food.
“He did a lot of hunting and fishing as a youth, so he thinks everyone in our generation should be doing that ... at least for thinking skills and problem solving,” McKenna said.
She added that muzzleloading is the shooting sports discipline requiring the most thinking skills because the ratio of powder, patch and ball must be correct to reach the target.
McKenna doesn’t remember a time when she didn’t hunt and fish. She said her dad took her to the shooting range and to the family’s deer blind along the South Loup River at an early age.
She shot her first deer three years ago while fall hunting with her dad.
McKenna hunted alone for the first time last November. “I actually got to hunt by myself ... It was my first time being out by myself, and I shot a deer,” she said.
It was a 5-by-4 buck — five tines on one set of antlers, four on the other.
Her dad dressed the deer. “He always says he will dress the first one we get by ourselves. Then we have to do the next one,” McKenna said.
Fishing also is part of the outdoor experience for the Darby family. McKenna said they often go to Cottonmill Park west of Kearney, Johnson Lake and Calamus Reservoir.
What’s next
She hopes to get her 4-H leader certifications done in the next year. She will have one more year of 4-H eligibility during her freshman year in college.
McKenna plans to attend Northeast Community College at Norfolk for two years to earn an associate degree in agribusiness and accounting, and then probably will go the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to finish a bachelor’s degree.
She will look for opportunities during those years to be involved in 4-H leadership, particularly in shooting sports. “I’d like to bring outdoor skills to more of Nebraska,” McKenna said.
He career goal is to assist farmers, particularly small operators, keep their land by helping them develop business and marketing plans.