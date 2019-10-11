KEARNEY — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska has expanded Medicare Advantage coverage to 11 additional counties in Nebraska, including Buffalo.
The new counties are Hall, Adams, Hamilton, Merrick, Madison, Platte, Polk, York, Johnson, Nemaha and Buffalo. Medicare-eligible residents may select affordable plans with prescription drug coverage plus a new over-the-counter benefit in 2020.
Plans include dental, hearing, vision and other benefits like a Silver-sneakers gym membership. Travel benefits are available also. New for 2020 is a PPO plan that will have in- and out-of-network co-pays.
Fall Medicare Open enrollment runs Tuesday through Dec. 7. BCBSNE will hold educational seminars across the 26-county Medicare Advantage service area during that time.
For more information about the seminars and Medicare plans, go to medicare.nebraskablue.com.
