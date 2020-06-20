KEARNEY — Executive Director Denise Christensen used to pray that no blizzard was forecast for the night of a show at The Merryman Performing Arts Center.
“Now, that would seem like a cakewalk,” she laughed last week.
She’s talking about COVID-19. After two months of working at home, Christensen returned to her office at the theater last week.
She’s crossing her fingers that shows that had to be rescheduled due to the pandemic still will go on. That includes “Stunt Dog Experience,” the Merryman’s first show since COVID-19, set for Aug. 18, the Bar J Wranglers, moved to Oct. 2, The Lettermen on Oct. 7 and Nashville Live on Oct 23.
But she still doesn’t know how many seats will be available, or whether to have an intermission, and how to maintain social distancing. Under current state health guidelines, she could sell 225 seats per show, which is 25 percent of the theater’s 900 seats.
“At first I panicked, but I’ve learned you can have a sneeze-guard barrier. Staff can wear masks. Volunteers can wear masks. They can wear gloves to hand out tickets, or we may not take tickets. We could have ticketless will-call lines,” she said.
Seats could be roped off in every other row, or reserved seats could be sold, “but taking time to create reserved tickets is not very cost- or time-efficient,” she said.
Lurking behind that: COVID-19 numbers, while steady in central Nebraska, are rising again in some states after restrictions were lifted.
A holding pattern
Christensen, who has held her position since 2013, considers COVID-19 “an intermission” for the theater. The arts have been in what she called a “holding pattern” since April 1. State restrictions were expected to ease this week, but since the Merryman occupies space at a Kearney Public Schools facility, “we follow their directives, too,” she said.
Christensen stumbled into COVID-19 problems in March. She was in Arizona when she got a call from her operations director, Shawn Deiger.
“Can you sit down?” he asked her. “Schools are shutting down due to COVID-19.”
The next morning, she began working on her laptop. “I thought, if we can face this now, we can face almost anything. For our worst case scenario, we think tornado damage. We never imagined this,” she said.
The Merryman opted not to try shows on Facebook Live or outdoor concerts, “but we’ve searched for ways to be accessible and of service to the community,” she said.
Merryman’s first post-COVID-19 outbreak event will be a virtual recital for the DanceWorks studio next week. It will be filmed on stage with small groups of students, then livestreamed to parents and friends.
To do that, however, the theater had to get permission from the Two Rivers Public Health Department. Christensen had to fill out a 38-page form. Questions popped up about restrooms and other details. She found it frustrating.
Scheduling woes
“We’re in a holding pattern for so much right now,” she said.
Normally, the Merryman announces the upcoming season in mid-July, but this year, that announcement won’t come until mid-August. The Lettermen, who were to perform March 25, rescheduled to June, then bumped back to October.
Scheduling isn’t as simple as glancing at the calendar.
“We have to find out when acts are touring and ask what date will work. Can they be here in time for an evening show from an afternoon engagement out of town?” she said.
With fewer seats available due to COVID-19, she would prefer to offer both a matinee and an evening show so more people can attend safely. The Merryman has 600 season ticket holders from nearly 45 communities, and many out-of-towners prefer matinees. But so much remains undecided.
She is relieved that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have eased cleaning restrictions.
“Between two shows, we’ll be wiping down armrests and thoroughly cleaning restrooms, but we’re not going to have to fumigate,” she said.
She expects shows will run 90 minutes without an intermission. “We want to remove the risks of people congregating, but that’s the sad part. Shows are an opportunity to see friends.”
She added, “Details keep changing. It doesn’t do much good to spend a lot of time on details until we’re ready to reopen.”
Healthy finances
Financially, she can breathe a bit easy. The theater, which has an annual budget of about $500,000, got funding under the federal Payroll Protection Plan and from the Nebraska Arts Council and Humanities Nebraska. Other grants are being applied for.
The Merryman’s small staff “manages to execute incredible responsibilities,” she said.
“We’ve had encouraging emails. People say, ‘We know this is difficult, but we will renew our season membership as soon as you are ready to raise the curtain,’” she said.