KEARNEY — The Merryman Performing Arts Center board of directors elected new officers and installed one new member in January.
Josh Jelden fills a board position for retiring board member Tami Hellman. Jelden is the central Nebraska constituency services representative for U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer.
The board elected Ron Crocker as president. Before his retirement as a music professor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, he was conductor of the Kearney Symphony Orchestra for 13 years.
The vice president is Carol Lomicky, a retired UNK journalism professor. Lomicky was recognized in 2017 as a Kearney Hub Freedom Award winner for her advocacy in raising awareness and helping secure funding to install hearing loops at the Merryman Performing Arts Center, The World Theatre and several venues and churches in the Kearney area.
Diana Marlatt was re-elected as secretary/treasurer. Marlatt coordinates the 50-member Merryman volunteer corps who serve as greeters, ushers and assist serving refreshments during Merryman season performances, special concerts and family shows.
The MPAC Board also recently recognized Ken Anderson, retired Kearney Public Schools superintendent, as a retired board member. Anderson was recognized for his efforts to bring the vision of restoring the former Kearney Junior High auditorium to fruition, as well as becoming the first board president of the newly formed Robert M. Merryman Performing Arts Center nonprofit corporation in 2010.
Also serving on the MPAC board are Jon Abegglen, Julie Agard, Tom Henning, Brad Kernick, Carolyn Menke and Todd Thalken. Kent Edwards, KPS superintendent, serves as an ex-officio member.