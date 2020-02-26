KEARNEY — A military service academy open house will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 21 at Kearney Public Library’s Niobrara Room.
Staff from the offices of 3rd District Rep. Adrian Smith and U.S. Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse will be available to answer questions about the nomination process for the service academies.
Also attending will be U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, U.S. Coast Guard Academy and Army ROTC representatives.
More information about the open house and academy nomination process is available at AdrianSmith.House.gov/Services/Service-Academy-Nominations or by calling Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900.