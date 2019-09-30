I ’m a junk jaunting novice.
I’ve been to my fair share of garage sales in 24 years, but never had I ventured out north on the shopping spree colloquially known as the “Junk Jaunt.”
But what a better time to start than in a competition? And who better to compete against than the generation oft pitted against my own: baby boomers?
My Kearney Hub coworker Erika Pritchard and I made up the millennial team. Mary Jane Skala and Lori Potter were the baby boomers. We had six items to find, $25 to do so and a mission to buy better items than Mary Jane and Lori.
In true millennial fashion, Erika and I started our jaunting at bright-but-no-so-early 9:30 a.m. We remembered to grab lattes, but forgot our printed-out scavenger hunt list. Luckily, we’re products of the tech age, so I just pulled up the list from a saved email on my phone.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
Our jaunting started in Hazard, where the Faith Lutheran Church’s youth group was having a sale, and everything was half off. Here, we found our first item: A strange metal disc on a handle.
Neither of us knew what in the world we had just found, but it was only 25 cents. We figured if we had no idea what it was, it was a shoo-in to be the most unique find on the trail.
We later discovered, after consulting Erika’s mother who was running a vegetable stand across the parking lot, that it was a tool meant to go on top of a frying pan to prevent oil from splattering everywhere. Unashamed of falling into the stereotype of not knowing how to cook and being dependent on our parents, we ventured on.
Two more stops later, still in Hazard, we found an adorable red fleece onesie with a Husker “N” on it. We were particularly enamored with its attached hat, but Erika kept her cool as she negotiated the seller down from $3 to $2.
Feeling as though we were the bargain-hunting queens of central Nebraska, we made our next stop in Loup City. There, at three separate houses, we found three more items for our list: the New Testament on cassette tape, our religious item; a pair of children’s jelly shoes, a clothing item from our childhood; and a pair of antlers made into candle holders, a hunting/fishing item.
Neither Erika nor I have any device by which to play cassettes, but something about the book filled with tapes evoked the same nostalgia as the jelly shoes, which we each wore at a time when our feet were much smaller.
With our most expensive item so far being the antlers, at $4, we had saved a hefty amount for the thing we were both most excited for: an irresistible food item.
Even though it was $8, we felt that the pie tin full of Kahula fudge we found at the Ravenna auditorium was well worth the price. We asked, and the alcohol evaporates out, but the yummy coffee flavor is left behind in the fudge.
Accidentally tripping into our final millennial stereotype of the adventure, Erika and I ended the day by taking a photo of the food and videoing ourselves trying it. But if it was for work, and we didn’t even post it on social media, does that one even count?
Either way, the fudge was delicious.
tiffany.stoiber@kearneyhub.com
@TiffanyStoiber
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.