MINDEN — Minden Public Schools’ buses no longer will sit out in the cold.
After the school’s former bus barn burned down in July 2018, the Minden Board of Education approved in December the construction of a new $600,000 facility.
“We are just excited to have something that is going to make the school a little better,” said MPS Superintendent James Widdifield. “It’s going to be able to hold everything.”
The 70-foot by 140-foot structure will house the school’s seven buses and eight smaller vehicles, said Widdifield.
Before the new school was built in Minden, part of the previous bus barn was torn down. What remained housed smaller vehicles and maintenance equipment, including a pickup and lawn mowers. Without the larger bus barn, the school’s vehicles were parked outside.
“It will be nice to have things inside, have things close to campus and in one area. If we need to get to something, it will be a lot easier to find. The winter won’t be as tough to try to keep things running,” Widdifield said.
The fire that destroyed the old bus barn was deemed accidental by the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office. It was started by a spark from a vehicle inside the bus barn, according to a previous Kearney Hub story. The fire was contained to the barn, which was a total loss.
Weather caused some delays in the construction of the new building, and the Board of Education recently approved two change orders, which included the additions of a larger culvert in the front of the facility upon a request from the city of Minden and a sidewalk at the rear of the building required by the state fire marshal. Widdifield explained that the second order was to move the gas line so the gas, electric and water would be located in the same area.
The barn was expected to be done by the beginning of August, but the school should be able to use it by next week, he said. The price of the building was paid for by insurance and the school’s special building fund.
Widdifield said MPS has received positive feedback from the community about the new bus barn.
“We are thankful for the board to make this decision to move forward with this. It’s a nice enhancement to our school and just makes us a little more efficient,” said Widdifield.