MINDEN — Like any theatrical production, curious things often go on behind the scenes. “The Light of the World,” Minden’s 73-year-old outdoor Christmas pageant, is no exception.
During the years, some performers have skipped rehearsals.
A few missed their cues.
Nebraska winds knocked down scenery.
Weather has canceled two productions.
But no matter what, the spectacle goes on.
“The longevity of this is staggering,” said Ben Morey, its director for 30 of those 73 years. “Especially with the cast. This becomes part of their Christmas.”
Morey, wearing a red and green Christmas tie, sat in the courthouse’s lower level Wednesday, next to costumes for Mary, Joseph, angels, shepherds, wise men and Roman officials, along with bins of beards and other props. The court house is the stage.
As he talked, Morey sometimes got emotional, with good reason.
His family is the heart of this city’s Christmas tradition. His father wrote it. Morey, his father and his son have directed it for 64 of those years.
In the beginning
“The Light of the World” began in 1946 when Morey’s father Clayton was asked to write a passion play. The request came from the Rev. Arthur Johnson, the new minister at the United Methodist Church, which the Moreys attended. Johnson had just moved to Minden from Bayard, where he had done a passion play at Chimney Rock every year, complete with spotlights.
The timing was uncanny.
Clayton — who sold insurance and served as the high school principal, and taught English and drama, among other things — had just begun writing a passion play. He’d just finished the Christmas portion of the play when he got a call from Harold Pedley at the Minden Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber wanted to spruce up its 31-year-old tradition of turning on the Christmas lights in the city. That ceremony included a choir, but Pedley wanted more.
Morey decided to dramatize his Christmas story part of his passion play. He’d cast locals in all the parts: Mary, Joseph, the wise men and more. He got a set of bleachers from Hastings College and set them up for spectators on the west side of the courthouse. A manger was made of wood. There were no live animals.
On the night of the production, announcers read, live, from the Scriptures. The music was played on record players and broadcast through loudspeakers. The show drew 10,000 people, some of whom reportedly pressed their faces against the courthouse windows. The pageant was repeated in 1947 and 1948.
Tour buses
Within a few years, “The Light of the World” was performed by four separate casts simultaneously on all four sides of the courthouse. At its height, each show drew 20,000 spectators and even brought in tour buses. Today, attendance averages between 400 and 800 a night. Then, as now, donations fund the show.
Clayton directed the pageant from 1946 to 1971. After he retired, Ted Griess took over for nine years. Morey took over in 1981.
Since 2010, the pageant has been directed by his son Matthew, who works for Younes Hospitality in Kearney. Morey assists with sound production.
“Matt directs, but I have the script,” Morey said.
On Sunday, in fact, he will direct because his son will be out of town. Some roles are passed down through families for generations. Others are open and selected by performers each year.
Two rehearsals
For Morey, the pageant is as much a part of his Christmas as Santa Claus and a Christmas tree. His father was the director. He performed as a child.
He went to college in Greeley, Colo., married his wife Linda and eventually settled down back in Minden. When his father passed on the director’s role to Griess in 1971, “I attached myself to Ted and asked him if he needed help,” Morey said. “I started working with him. I became the assistant director. I did whatever was needed.”
The pageant takes place three times each season: the Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving, and the Sunday after that. The first rehearsal, held on Monday of Thanksgiving week, involves children, soldiers and angels. Morey circulates a sign-up sheet at Minden High School, “but kids are so busy these days” that many who sign up don’t make that rehearsal.
The entire cast rehearses just once, on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, but attendance is spotty at that, too.
“They’ve all been at this so long. When I was directing 30 years ago, they’d ask me, ‘Ben, do I have to be at practice?’ I’d say, ‘Yes.’”
Critical details
The script may seem self-explanatory, but “it has all these little things,” Morey said. “The angels come out. The Roman soldiers come out. The shepherds come out.”
The children are told to arrive at 6 for the 7 p.m. show, but “adults stroll in sometimes just 10 minutes before it starts. They all know what to do,” Morey said.
Costumed performers listen to the narration and wait for their cues in the lower level of the courthouse. “One year, a man playing Herod was supposed to be out there and suddenly he realized he’d missed the cue. He ran out, but he was a good performer and he didn’t miss a beat,” Morey said.
Ideally, performers lip-sync to the announcers’ script, but with so many wearing fake beards, and the audience at a distance across the street, “there is a considerable amount of pantomime,” Morey said.
Costume details
Among the show’s early challenges was climbing a spiral staircase to the top of the Minden county courthouse each November to bring down all the costumes, which were stored in a closet there. There was no elevator, so costumes for more than 100 performers were hauled down three stories by hand. Eventually, Griess got junior high school boys to do that.
“At the end of the show, he’d have to corral men who played Roman soldiers to take ‘em back up,” Morey said.
For a time, costumes were kept in the basement of the Minden Opera House across the street. They were put on wheeled racks and rolled over to the courthouse. They now are kept in a large closet on the courthouse’s lower level by the doors used by performers during the pageant.
Initially, a church women’s sewing circle made all the costumes. Most of those still are used, although many have been remade or repaired. Some have been donated second-hand. Only a few have been replaced; new costumes for the wise men came from a wholesale catalog. Morey’s wife Linda inspects all the costumes in late October to see if any need to be repaired.
Performers wear heavy clothing under their costumes — December nights are cold, after all — but that clothing must be white so it doesn’t show through in glare of the spotlights.
Tradition reigns
During the past seven decades, the pageant has been pared down from four sides of the courthouse to two. When severe winds knocked down the scenery one year, “men pieced together three sets of scenery so we could do the show, and we kept it three sides for awhile,” Morey said. Then it was slimmed down to two.
“It was hard for the director when the show went on on all four sides. There were more than 100 performers involved,” he said.
The show has been canceled just three nights in the 73-year history: once in 1973, due to a town emergency; once in 2006 due to weather; and last Saturday, due to howling winds.
“I don’t know how this evolved into three generations,” Morey said. “But people know it will be put on no matter what.”
In most ways, the show hasn’t changed much since it began in 1946. The public still arrives to a dark courthouse. Even street lights are turned off. The 30-minute show begins with the annunciation by an angel. At the show’s end, all 12,000 lights around the courthouse burst on in a blaze of Christmas glory.
Inside the courthouse, performers quickly hang up their costumes and head home.
“They’re gone 15 minutes after the show ends. They are usually cold,” Morey said. “There’s no cast party. People all go home for a hot pot of chili.”
