MINDEN — Birds were chirping, green grass was beginning to poke through the ground and the Christmas lights were turned on Monday in Minden’s town square.
Spring has sprung, but the city of Minden made the decision to turn on the town’s iconic Christmas lights to bring a little hope to the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
Minden Opera House Executive Director Marcy Brandt had put her own Christmas lights back up on her house and posted it on Facebook page with a Bible verse from John 1:5: “The Light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” A conversation began on Brandt’s Facebook page about how the town should turn the Christmas lights back on. The city typically waits until this time of year to take the lights down in order to remove them in milder weather, and they actually were scheduled to come down this week.
“The guys set a date and they rent these ... lifts. It’s kind of a big process. Taking them down is a big relief for them,” said City Administrator Matt Cederburg. “Everything worked out fabulous when we got a request from the Opera House, chamber and some business folks to turn them on.”
Cederburg said this is the first time he can recall the lights being turned on this late in the season.
All of the lights may be on just for the next week, but they can continue to light up the courthouse during this time, Cederburg said.
People were driving around last night to see the Christmas lights, and a video of the lights by the Minden Chamber of Commerce has almost 5,000 views on Facebook. Minden residents also are taking the initiative and putting lights back on their houses. About a half a dozen houses are lit up in town, said Brandt.
“I just think any symbol of hope, anything we can do to make this a little lighter for everybody is a good thing. We are all in this together,” Brandt said.