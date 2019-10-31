KEARNEY — Children oohed and awed as they weaved around rows of jack-o-lanterns in Kearney last night.
Their faces lit up as they spotted one of their favorite characters — Black Panther, Minions or Thor — carved into the side of a pumpkin at Mrs. Kitzelman’s house.
Mrs. Kitzelman, DeeDee, and her husband, Eric, displayed 94 jack-o-lanterns in their front yard at 1019 East 34th Street last night and will continue through Halloween night. DeeDee, a pre-school teacher at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, and Eric, a computer teacher at Sunrise Middle School, invite children from their schools and the community to visit their display from 7-9:30 p.m.
The Kitzelman’s, DeeDee’s brother, Tim Schutte, and family, her mother and 10 of their friends gathered Sunday to carve the pumpkins.
“We have some that, most of us just find a stencil we like and we do it from that,” DeeDee said about the carvers. “We had a couple very brave souls that just found something they liked and did it freehand on the pumpkin.”
The family began the pumpkin carving tradition two years ago when Schutte noticed large pumpkin displays on the west side of town. At that time, the Kent and Cindy Barney family were displaying their jack-o-lanterns every other year. According to a 2018 Hub story, the Barney family displays their pumpkins every year on the Saturday before Halloween.
“My brother just mentioned two years ago, ‘Hey this would be fun. Let’s do this the opposite year of that (the Barneys). So two years ago we did it,” DeeDee said.
The Kitzelmans display their jack-o-lanterns every other year. Two years ago, they handed out more than 900 suckers to their guests that year.
“We had so many people say it’s so fun to have something on our side of town,” DeeDee said of the response she received from visitors in 2017.
Last night, the Kitzelmans and family wore stocking caps with flashing lights as they greeted and offered hot chocolate to their guests in the partially snow covered lawn.
Eric said he plowed his lawn earlier in the day to make room for the pumpkins. Setting them in the driveway, he said, wouldn’t be the same.
To keep the pumpkins intact during the frigidly cold weather, DeeDee bleached the pumpkins earlier this week and kept them indoors during the snowfall.
“And they looked great when I left the house this morning,” DeeDee said Wednesday morning.
