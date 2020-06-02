KEARNEY — Foster Senior Living based in Springfield, Mo., took over management of several Nebraska senior living communities, including Brookdale Kearney Northridge.
The company announced it assumed management duties at the Kearney senior living facility as well as centers in McCook, Seward and Wayne.
Each of the living communities were renamed to Kinship Pointe and provide the following services:
- Kinship Pointe of Kearney is located at 5410 17th Ave. and offers independent living, assisted living, plus an on-site home health agency.
- Kinship Pointe of McCook offers independent living and assisted living.
- Kinship Pointe of Seward offers independent living and assisted living.
- Kinship Pointe of Wayne offers independent living and assisted living.
Foster Senior Living is a family owned and operated organization that has a hands-on approach. It was started by John and Susan Foster more than 50 years ago.
“It has been our passion, our dedication and our determination to treasure the elders in our lives that has guided us to where we stand today. What started out as a vision, over the years, has turned into much more than we could have ever imagined. While we have developed home-like communities, trained the quality leadership, and proactively nurtured our developed and managed communities, we foster nothing short of premium care. This is what we will provide, our family taking care of your family,” said Susan Foster, chief operation officer of Foster Senior Living, in a press release.