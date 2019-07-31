MINDEN — Food Bank for the Heartland is partnering with Farm Credit Services of America to host a free mobile food pantry 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the United Methodist Church, 340 N Newell Ave., Minden.
Food Bank staff members and community volunteers will help distribute the food to individuals and families in need. FCS America is funding the effort.
Items available will include pasta, tomato sauce, rice, canned meats, macaroni and cheese, and other shelf-stable products, along with fresh fruits and vegetables and bakery items.
The mobile pantry is for people living in Kearney County and surrounding communities. People are encouraged to bring boxes or bags to carry the food they receive. No identification is required.
FCS America is hosting 16 mobile pantries across the Food Bank’s service area in Nebraska and western Iowa from June through October.
Results of a study supported by the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and the Nielsen Company show approximately 10.7 percent, or 700 people, in Kearney County are at risk for hunger.