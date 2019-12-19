KEARNEY — My parents took me to my first movie when I was 2 years old. It was “E.T.” at The World Theatre. The movie always has held a special place in my heart.
If you think about the experience of moviegoers, it really is quite amazing. We gather in a place full of strangers and loved ones alike, to be transported through time and space. I think that’s so incredible, and it’s such an important experience for us to continue.
As a mom, it has been so exciting to have the opportunity to take my own children to The World Theatre to enjoy movies together and to volunteer. My daughters made butter beer for Harry Potter fans; my son has learned how to greet moviegoers from the box office, give out tickets and count back change. For our family, this is a place we can come together, disconnect from the busyness of our daily lives, and enjoy movies and family time. These are such important memories that I’ve shared with my children. I hope they can tell their own families about it someday.
As a bridal shop owner, I love the opportunity to provide people with an experience to be together and to create lifelong memories. Hello Beautiful Bridal & Formal Wear has sponsored movies like “Pretty in Pink,” “Sleepless in Seattle” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor.” For the “Pretty in Pink” sponsorship, we encouraged moviegoers to dress up in their best/worst ’ 80s prom dresses and rewarded them by paying for their entrance if they played along with our shenanigans. It was a fun experience that you can’t find anywhere else and allowed us to connect with so many new people in our community.
I cherish those opportunities to create those experiences because it really brings love and friendship together.
As a wedding officiant, it has been a true joy to witness couples making a lifelong commitment to one another in such a gorgeous venue that is so full of beautiful detail.
My hope is that everyone will truly see what a gem The World Theatre is in our community and what an important opportunity we have to bring people together in a common, wonderful place.
When we think about experiences that we can share or have shared with our grandparents, parents, children, friends and our community, movie-going is one that transcends generations.
While the movie experience has improved, with comfy seats, air conditioning, and sweet treats, the reality is we’re all gathering to have a shared experience, and that is something we need to continue to create for years to come.
