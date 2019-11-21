KEARNEY — Three new members have been added to the Museum of Nebraska Art’s Board of Directors. They are Jon Bokenkamp of Kearney, Kate McCown of Lincoln and Megan McGowan of Omaha.
The MONA Board is made up of 46 members from across Nebraska.
In addition to welcoming three new members, the MONA Board honored six retiring members for their years of service. They are Deanna Bosselman of Doniphan, Djel Brown of Omaha, Jack Campbell of Lincoln, Jerry Fox of Kearney, Sharon Marvin-Igel of Omaha and Becky Van de Bogart of Cambridge/Lincoln.
By legislative mandate, MONA houses the state of Nebraska’s official art collection. Part of the museum’s mission, according to that mandate, is to maintain a board of directors that represents all regions of Nebraska.
