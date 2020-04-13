KEARNEY — Although David Patterson creates two-dimensional paintings, he strives to add a third dimension to his work.
“There are so many ways to create depth,” he said in an interview from his home studio in Omaha. “One of the chief ways to do that is the use of contrast and perspective. I like the fact that undulations and the shadows can be created, three-dimensionally, along with the application of paint. I like to have a good sense of where the painting is going and what the lighting will be.”
He can use those elements to his benefit.
“The texture serves as another way to create ‘line,’ and depth,” Patterson said.
One of the best ways to view his work, he noted, is from the side so patrons can better see the texture of the acrylic paint.
“Most of my work is done with acrylic but I would say that I’m multimedia in that I employ watercolor, acrylics, oils — almost anything I can get my hands on,” he said. “Most of the color is derived from acrylic.”
Three of Patterson’s paintings may be purchased during the Museum of Nebraska Art’s online auction fundraiser, “Spirit: A Celebration of Art in the Heartland.” The event features more than 180 works of art including paintings, sculpture, fiber works, ceramic pieces and assemblages by 64 Nebraska artists. To learn more about the event visit mona.unk.edu.
Bidding for the auction continues through noon Friday at qtego.net/qlink/mona/register.
“Most individuals who view my art would say that there’s a brightness and happiness to my work,” Patterson said. “I attribute that to something that I very much do intentionally to have in all my pieces, whether they are abstract or something more recognizable; that is I do always employ a lot of bright color. I’m also intentional about the use of texture.”
The artist interacts with the world through visual information, but also through touch.
“From a very young age I have been creating artwork,” Patterson said. “I started taking private art lessons in second grade. I’m very astute to seeing color and design and texture whenever I’m out and about. I’m constantly taking snapshots of different things that may eventually coalesce into a piece down the road. I’m very visual — and tactile as well. I’m constantly touching fabrics or running my fingers over different pieces of silverware.”
Patterson said he had started a painting based on a snapshot he took while in New Orleans a year ago. Casual observers might not notice the link between the photograph and the painting, but Patterson used the image to create different patterns and layering.
“All the sudden, today, it was the inspiration I needed to get moving on a new painting,” he said during this interview.
As an artist, Patterson constantly looks for ways to explore with his art. His original training centered on the natural world.
“If you go to my website and click on ‘View Artwork,’ you’ll be taken to a page with two buttons. One is abstract and the other is not,” he said. “I’m already kind of a Gemini in what I produce because my early art instructor was very much the natural world; landscapes and flowers and trees. My later professors were more abstract.”
Patterson said he appreciates the invitation to contribute to the event at the Museum of Nebraska Art.
Due to the COVID 19 shutdowns, the museum reduced Spirit to an online auction only, canceling the gala dinner and live auction.
Gina Garden, marketing coordinator for MONA, said of the event, normally held once every two years, “This is a really good opportunity for people from all across the state to come to Kearney to see what we have to offer, both locally and at MONA. That obviously won’t be taking place this year. However, we still have the opportunity to showcase Nebraska artists and art, which is part of our mission.”
Patterson regrets missing the gala dinner and the chance to network with artists from Nebraska.
“This show is so fun for me, just as it is for anyone who comes in off the street and gets to witness this collected greatness,” he said. “It’s fascinating to me to see how another artist like Martha Pettigrew uses bright colors. She has such sharp lines to her work. Doug Johnson, again, bright colors but done in a completely different way. And then you have someone like Jennifer Homan who works in pastels. I can appreciate art in many forms. It’s disappointing to me that I don’t get to meet them in person and connect the face to the talent.”
To see more of Patterson’s work, visit DavidPattersonArt.com.