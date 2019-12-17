KEARNEY — Like Santa Claus, the late Mona Ripp loved children.
That love was front and center Monday afternoon as 36 Bryant Elementary pupils bought inexpensive Christmas presents for their families at Mona’s Store, which was set up inside Faith United Methodist Church.
Ripp, a 30-year cook at Bryant, was a member of the church.
“Mona was so passionate about sharing Christmas with neighborhood children that after her death, we named the project Mona’s Store in her memory,” said Dayla Rhodus, who had the idea for the annual project.
“We started this in 2012, and Mona was so excited to help. Afterward, she said, ‘I can hardly wait till next year. I’ll be here,’” Rhodus said. “But she died a few months later. In 2013, we named it Mona’s Store.”
Rhodus wanted to “show pupils how much fun it is to give to people.”
The pupils, who attend the Kearney Community Learning Center after school, pick out a gift for all the people at home, including mom, dad, grandparents, aunts, uncles and siblings. No gift costs more than $5.
Church members donate gifts and money for the effort, along with a few gently used items.
The children walked to the church after school Monday, then sat down in the pews of the sanctuary to hear a few instructions. Children were split into groups with seasonal names (“stockings,” “Christmas lights” and “snowmen”) and led to the shopping area by a volunteer.
“Let the chaos begin,” Rhodus said with a grin as she turned them loose.
Gifts for children were set out in the main fellowship hall. Items for men and women were spread out in separate Sunday school rooms.
Wrapping also is done by volunteers, who included mothers, family friends, retirees and church members. Kearney Family YMCA employees assisted, too.
This year, 11 children from five families living in RAFT transitional housing also participated, as they have since 2013.
Along with donations of gifts, church members often give Rhodus money, so “I usually hit sales on the Friday after Thanksgiving” at places like Walgreens and Menards, she said. Leftover goods are kept for the next year.
A similar effort was launched last year by Allie Marshand for 52 children at Emerson School. “I love doing this. Children are a weakness of mine,” said Marshand, who also assisted at Mona’s Store on Monday.
Volunteers included people like Marie Danburg, 82, donned in a happy red Christmas sweatshirt. She wrapped a present for a kindergartner, and then helped him write his name on a gift tag.
“I got married here,” she said. She worked as a surgical nurse at CHI Health Good Samaritan until she was “forced to retire” after a 53-year career at the age of 79. Now, she enjoys volunteering.
Rhodus is happy to chair the Mona’s Store project.
It’s a lot of work, she said, but “it’s just once a year. It fills your heart with holiday spirit to see kids so excited about giving to someone else.”
