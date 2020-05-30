KEARNEY — Before the new Kearney High School on 11th Street, and before the building on top of the hill at Sixth Avenue along 39th Street, there was Longfellow High School.
Built in 1890, Kearney’s original secondary school sat near the intersection of Second Avenue and 20th Street, now the parking lot of the Merryman Performing Arts Center. It was torn down in 1960.
For decades there was no sign of what school used to be there, until now.
Last weekend, a monument was erected at the location of Longfellow, reminding everyone of what used to be.
“I thought we needed to have a place where people can look back,” said Sheryl (Prather) Robison, who graduated from the school in 1959.
“With the church that redid the old high school, people can still go by and see it and know they went to school there and all that. But for Longfellow, there was nothing we could physically say, ‘This is where Longfellow was.’”
Robison said the idea for the monument was pitched at her 59-year class reunion, which was two years ago this September. The concept excited the class members, who also longed to commemorate their former high school in some way.
Together, the class of approximately 120 Longfellow grads, plus some “friends of the class” who attended the school at one point but did not graduate there, raised thousands of dollars for the monument.
Though the class of 1959 was unable to hold a proper dedication ceremony due to the pandemic, Robison said she’s currently sending out thank you notes and photos of the monument, so those who contributed may see the end result.
The new 3-foot-high monument displays a lasered rendering of what the building looked like, with its arched entryway and double conical roof shapes making it stand out in students’ memories.
“One of my classmates who saw it as it went up said she can almost feel walking up the steps and going into the building,” Robison described.
In addition to the contributions of supporters, Robison also pointed out the help from Worley Monuments, which made the stone commemoration, and KPS Superintendent Kent Edwards, who served as a liaison between the class of 1959 and the school board.
After nearly two years of work on the monument, Robison was pleased to see the memories of her class and the 67 other classes who graduated from the school — a group that included her own mother — turned into something tangible.
“There are so many people who graduated from Longfellow and there was no recognition for it, and it was a beautiful building,” she said. “We felt that it should be remembered.”
@TiffanyStoiber