KEARNEY — An additional 27 Buffalo County Sheriff deputies and Kearney Police Department officers received new rifle-rated armor vests Tuesday in Kearney.
To date, 66 sworn officers from both agencies have received the vests, courtesy of community donations.
The gear protects officers against rifle threats in an active shooter situation or in a crowd control matter. The vests were paid for with donations from area individuals, organizations and businesses. Each vest costs $1,500.
Vests are good for five years, and the packages includes a ballistic helmet, a plate-vest carrier, the rifle-rated armor and a gunshot wound kit.