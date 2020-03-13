KEARNEY — More than 25,000 people have viewed the coronavirus risk assessment questionnaire on the state’s first COVID-19 Help Line.
It was established last Sunday by CHI Health Good Samaritan here and CHI Health St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island.
Eight people have been sent for further testing, said Mike Schnieders, president of CHI Health Good Samaritan.
The Help Line, accessible at www.chihealth.com/coronavirus, is a two-step process for people who have questions about, or think they may have, COVID-19.
First, they answer three brief questions. They then are directed to one of three options: more printed information, Virtual Care or a phone line.
Virtual Care allows people to be treated online for a minor ailment, such as a sinus infection or urinary tract infection, without leaving home. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. CHI Health recently waived the $10 fee for Virtual Care visits.
“The Help Line is providing trusted information and calming fears, while identifying those at high risk for COVID-19 and getting them help,” Schnieders said.
The Help Line also is working to contain the virus, said Dr. Scott Frankforter, medical director at St. Francis. “When you limit exposure, you limit the spread of the virus. Rather than having 25,000 people visiting their doctor’s office and potentially sharing germs, we have only eight. And by knowing in advance they are coming in for testing, we can mask potential COVID-19 patients at their vehicles, skip the waiting area and take them straight to an isolation room.”
To receive free care virtually, visit www.chihealth.com/virtualcare or call 1-844-355-2273.
To take the online questionnaire about COVID-19, visit www.chihealth.com/coronavirus.