HOLDREGE — After nearly 30 years in business, the Corner Nugget thrift store in Holdrege will be closing next month.
The store that is run by Mosaic temporarily closed in March to ensure the health and safety of the people Mosaic serves as well as community members during the pandemic. The decision to close the thrift store permanently stems from federal guidance on integrating people with disabilities into the larger community and the recent pandemic.
“The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released a ‘final rule’ nearly two years ago telling organizations to move away from ‘sheltered workshop’ settings, like the Corner Nugget, and move people toward greater inclusion in the community,” said Nate Pierce-Panowicz, associate director of Mosaic in Central Nebraska. “While it is initially a big change for people, we have seen greater benefits and enjoyment for people when they are active in the community.”
Pierce-Panowicz explained that the services Mosaic provides for people with intellectual and development disabilities previously focused on going to a facility where they would be supported by Mosaic staff members in an environment that would provide teaching tools related to their vocational aspirations.
“That has really changed into having it be more of a community-type approach and real life experience,” he added. “We’ve seen a lot of really good benefits of our folks in service. They really enjoy it. It’s really nice to see that partnership with the people we support and fellow members in the community.”
Although the store is closing, Mosaic still will have a strong presence in Holdrege and continue to assist the people there. The people Mosaic assists now are getting jobs in the community, and Mosaic ensures they are receiving the training and tools they need to be successful at their jobs. Others may volunteer in the community.
Mosaic didn’t originally plan to close the store so soon, but its focus is on keeping the people they assist and their employees safe.
“This was a hard decision to make,” Pierce-Panowicz said. “The community has embraced the store as a way to support Mosaic and the people we serve. We appreciate what people in Holdrege and the surrounding communities have done in the nearly 30 years the store has been open.”
The Corner Nugget is not accepting donations, and people are encouraged to find other thrift stores in the area that support nonprofit groups. A going-out-of-business sale will take place July 20-25.