GRAND ISLAND — Subdistrict 4 Director Keith Stafford of Kearney is the only incumbent member of the Central Platte Natural Resources District board who is not seeking re-election in 2020.
CPNRD staff said that as of Thursday, no one else had filed for Stafford’s Subdistrict 4 seat. Monday is the filing deadline for non-incumbents.
For all other seats up for election this year, only incumbents had filed as of Thursday. All are for four-year terms unless otherwise noted.
By subdistrict, the incumbents are:
1 - Jay Richeson, Gothenburg
2 - Dwayne Margritz, Lexington
3 - Marvion Reichert, Elm Creek
4 - Lon Bohn, Gibbon (two-year term)
5 - Jim Bendfeldt, Kearney
6 - Mick Reynolds, Wood River
7 - Jerry Wiese, Grand Island
8 - LeRoy Arends, Grand Island
9 - Doug Reeves, Central City
10 - Barry Obermiller, Grand Island.