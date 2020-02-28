GRAND ISLAND — Subdistrict 4 Director Keith Stafford of Kearney is the only incumbent member of the Central Platte Natural Resources District board who is not seeking re-election in 2020.

CPNRD staff said that as of Thursday, no one else had filed for Stafford’s Subdistrict 4 seat. Monday is the filing deadline for non-incumbents.

For all other seats up for election this year, only incumbents had filed as of Thursday. All are for four-year terms unless otherwise noted.

By subdistrict, the incumbents are:

1 - Jay Richeson, Gothenburg

2 - Dwayne Margritz, Lexington

3 - Marvion Reichert, Elm Creek

4 - Lon Bohn, Gibbon (two-year term)

5 - Jim Bendfeldt, Kearney

6 - Mick Reynolds, Wood River

7 - Jerry Wiese, Grand Island

8 - LeRoy Arends, Grand Island

9 - Doug Reeves, Central City

10 - Barry Obermiller, Grand Island.