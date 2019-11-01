KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department on Thursday closed most park restrooms for the season. Restrooms at the ERC Building at Yanney Heritage Park and the Harmon Park Activity Center will remain open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. during the winter months, according to a city of Kearney press release.
The Cottonmill Park lodge restrooms will stay open. Cottonmill Park and Meadowlark North Park will be open 7 a.m. to sunset.
