KEARNEY - A teen is in custody and a reported stolen vehicle has been recovered following a police pursuit Wednesday near Kearney.
Around 5:40 p.m. a Nebraska State Patrol trooper observed a Ford 500 sedan traveling westbound at more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near the Gibbon interchange. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled, said an NSP news release.
The trooper initiated a pursuit with speeds reaching up to 115 mph
During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle reached speeds of up to 115 miles per hour and passed other vehicles on the shoulder. The vehicle exited I-80 at mile marker 275, the The Archway, and moments later a witness called to report a vehicle had driven into a pond near Archway Road.
The driver had exited the vehicle and fled on foot, the release said.
Approximately 10 minutes later, a trooper located the suspect, a 17-year-old male from Iowa, and took him into custody. The incident lasted approximately 20 minutes.
The vehicle had been reported stolen from Sioux City, Iowa earlier this week. The juvenile was transported to the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.