KEARNEY — At least three female juvenile offenders escaped from Kearney’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center Wednesday night.
At 8:43 p.m. Wednesday the BuffaloWatch alert system sent a notification to subscribers that four female juvenile offenders had escaped from the facility and were headed in an unknown direction of travel. At 9:15 p.m. another notification that there were three females.
Tuesday night they were described as all wearing green T-shirts, gray sweatshirts, gray shorts of blue jeans. One was a white female with red hair and hazel eyes, while the other two were Native American both with brown hair and brown eyes.
Late this morning it was unclear whether the other three females had been returned to the YRTC. A request by the Hub for information from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees YRTC, was not answered at publication time.
