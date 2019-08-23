KEARNEY — There may be up to nine escapees at-large today from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center, 2802 30th Ave., in Kearney.
According to police scanner communications at 12:30 a.m. today (Friday), authorities were made aware of the incident. Reportedly, the escapees were wearing green shirts and black shorts.
Earlier this week 24 female residents from the YRTC in Geneva were moved by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to Kearney while officials assess repairs to Geneva’s residential buildings, re-examine programming and seek solutions to understaffing. The two groups are being housed in separate facilities at the Kearney campus.
It is believed the overnight escapees are all males. If you see juveniles fitting this description, dial 911.