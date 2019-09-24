KEARNEY — It’s appropriate that the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts annual conference, which concludes today (Tuesday), has focused on historic flooding in 2019 and was at the Younes Conference Center, one of many flooded Nebraska business sites.
Monday’s opening session was in the Diamond Ballroom, which has had a bare floor since its water-soaked carpet was removed after the July 9 Kearney flood.
“I keep hearing that we have too much water,” said Nebraska Department of Natural Resources Director Jeff Fassett. “Generally, I don’t mind hearing that, but it’s gone a little too far.”
Fassett said multiple rounds of flooding in most of Nebraska compromised or destroyed levees, municipal water systems, wastewater systems, roads, bridges, farmland and homes, and changed the way people do things in many ways.
“We lost some of our stream gauges” that washed away, he said, so technicians had to measure high-water marks at some places to determine peak flows.
Fassett, a former Wyoming chief water official, joked that when he came to Nebraska, “I was told that Harlan County (lake) would never, never, never, never fill again ... It’s still in the flood pool now at the end of irrigation season.”
More flooding ‘nevers’
General managers of natural resources districts along the north and east borders of Nebraska also described “nevers” along the Niobrara and Missouri rivers during bomb cyclone events in mid-March and mid-April, and throughout the rainy spring and summer that followed.
John Winkler of the Papio-Missouri NRD showed before and after March 12-13 flood photos in areas where the Platte, Eklhorn and Missouri rivers merge.
Across Nebraska, components of historic flooding were heavy rains that couldn’t soak into still-frozen ground and river ice jams.
Winkler said a 2-mile-long ice jam that formed at the Platte-Elkhorn confluence initially “completely locked up” water movement.
NRD officials had contacted a jam-blasting contractor, but the ice jam broke free on its own causing water to overtop levees, force a shutdown of the Omaha wastewater treatment plant, and flood all or parts of sites that included Valley, Bellevue and Offutt Air Force Base.
Winkler said dozens of buildings and 300 feet of runway were flooded at the base; airplanes had been moved to higher ground or flown to other bases.
The Omaha World-Herald reported May 2 that Air Force officials estimate it will take at least $420 million to clean debris and repair or replace 60 or more structures damaged beyond repair, including headquarters for the 55th Wing, the largest unit on the base.
Winkler said 41 levees along the Missouri River from Omaha to Missouri were breached. Of the remaining four, one was a Papio-Missouri NRD levee officials considered for a man-made breach to allow faster release of some trapped floodwaters.
For eight hours, engineers studied every possible scenario of taking that action and then being able to quickly make repairs. Winkler said it was determined the risk was too great, which was “probably the best decision we made.”
Levee repairs started in late March. Then, early April rains caused the Platte to cut a new channel at its confluence with the Missouri River.
Winkler said it’s a new normal that is “a microcosm of what we see across the state.”
He and NARD President Larry Reynolds of Lexington, a Tri-Basin NRD director, said there had been efforts for years to get permits needed to repair and/or build levees to better protect Offutt and other areas along the Missouri River.
The permits finally were approved in spring 2018, which didn’t allow time for project construction before the 2019 floods. “That was a failure,” Reynolds said about the time it took to move forward.
Winkler said the projects estimated to cost around $35 million might have saved or limited Offutt damage. Now, levee repairs or new construction could cost $75 million-$100 million.
He saluted his NRD staff and all first responders to the unprecedented flooding. “No one knew how to respond to this. This had never happened before ... We learned a lot,” Winkler said, “but we don’t want to continue to do this.”
More wild than scenic
Upper Niobrara White NRD General Manager Pat O’Brien and his colleagues in the Middle and Lower Niobrara NRDs would agree.
“The Niobrara is designated as a wild and scenic river ... We redefined the wild,” O’Brien joked.
Damage caused by blocks of ice and walls of floodwater were no laughing matter. He said ranchers in the middle of calving season lost cattle and calves; towns, including Niobrara, Butte, Lynch and Spencer, were inundated with water that filled homes and businesses and shut down water systems. Thousands of miles of roads, bridges and culverts were damaged or destroyed.
The most dramatic event was the destruction of Spencer Dam by an 11- to 13-foot high wall of water and ice that also took out a downstream bridge. “It just couldn’t stand Mother Nature’s force,” O’Brien said.
A mid-April snowstorm added 18 inches to what eventually would be a winter total of 65 inches in Chadron. Runoff throughout northern Nebraska flooded roads again, including some for which repairs had just started.
O’Brien said the Dawes County road superintendent told him every county road was closed or affected by flooding. Box Butte County officials ran out of “road closed” signs.
Reynolds said water still stands on a lot of Thedford-Valentine area hay ground, which means ranchers can’t stock up on enough winter feed. Many are selling cattle, he added, but November is the soonest some can get included in sales at northwest Nebraska auction barns.
“It’s not over,” Reynolds said. “There still is a challenge out there” for all water resources managers.
Planning for flood, drought
DNR Director Fassett met with seven NRD managers later Tuesday to talk about working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on changes in eastern Nebraska flood control systems that would be better than simply repairing failed levees.
He said now also is the best time to put measures in place for drought, which will cycle back in Nebraska.
Fassett noted that DNR and NRDs in several basins, including the Platte and Republican, have written surface water-groundwater integrated water management plans that focus on the use of limited water resources. He said those measures should be put in place now, “when people still are figuring out how to get water out of their living rooms.”
“We can’t just put a plan on the shelf. We have to do it ... for the times when there’s not enough water,” he continued, adding that such efforts require cooperation, time and money.
“There’s no quick fix. You can’t just study any of these things away.” Fassett said.
